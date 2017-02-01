VOTE TODAY: 2017 Best of Richmond 

click image

We want your vote! We're kicking off our annual Readers' Choice Ballot. Throughout the year we bring you the best in Richmond news, arts, culture and dining coverage. Now it's your turn to let your voice be heard. The results will be unveiled in May, in our biggest issue of the year. Richmond is your city, so please weigh in now with your favorites in the categories of:

- Dining

- Arts, Culture & Entertainment

- Goods and Services

- People and Places

- Nightlife

To kick off voting, this year we're giving away a $100 Visa gift card to a random voting participant. (Look for more details on the voting page.)

Voting runs through March 17, and look for our 2017 Best of Richmond issue in May.

Happy voting, and don't forget to tell everyone you voted by using the hashtag #bestofrichmond2017.