Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

February 01, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

VOTE TODAY: 2017 Best of Richmond 

It's time for you to help decide Richmond's best in food, arts, entertainment and more.

click to enlarge best_of_richmond_splash.jpg
click image voting_button.jpg

We want your vote! We're kicking off our annual Readers' Choice Ballot. Throughout the year we bring you the best in Richmond news, arts, culture and dining coverage. Now it's your turn to let your voice be heard. The results will be unveiled in May, in our biggest issue of the year. Richmond is your city, so please weigh in now with your favorites in the categories of:

- Dining
- Arts, Culture & Entertainment
- Goods and Services
- People and Places
- Nightlife

To kick off voting, this year we're giving away a $100 Visa gift card to a random voting participant. (Look for more details on the voting page.)

Voting runs through March 17, and look for our 2017 Best of Richmond issue in May.

Happy voting, and don't forget to tell everyone you voted by using the hashtag #bestofrichmond2017.

Tags:

More News and Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Wed
1 Thu
2 Fri
3 Sat
4 Sun
5 Mon
6 Tue
7

Submit an event

  • Re: Richmond Planned Parenthood Faces Growing IUD Demand

    • Congressman Dave Brat lied to his constituents in a fb town hall meeting last night…

    • Posted by im4peas08ac
    • on February 1, 2017

  • Re: Preview: Crosstown Hoops Rivalry, Part One

    • Always a great game regardless of the records.
      Go Rams, Go Spiders

    • Posted by UR & VCU Grad
    • on February 1, 2017

  • Re: VIDEO: Women in Dave Brat’s "Grill" About Town Hall Meeting

    • In a CNN town Hall on immigration last night, Nancy Pelosi was questioned by a…

    • Posted by mj
    • on February 1, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in News and Features

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation