Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 23, 2017 Arts & Events » Arts and Culture

Halcyon Days 

One of Richmond’s original vintage stores changes ownership.

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
Connie Carroll remembers people already waiting at the front door of Halcyon in 1983 on the day she opened the vintage clothing shop on North Robinson Street in the Fan. It was a quieter street then and she wanted a name…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Brent Baldwin

Latest in Arts and Culture

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
Women+in+the+Arts
Black+Book

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation