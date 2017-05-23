Funniest Person in Richmond 

First Place: Curt Autry

Second Place: Andrew Freiden

Third Place: Brian Hupp

Ask the source and he’ll say hashtags and dumb luck made him an unlikely Richmond go-to for LOL. Once chastised at a station meeting for not being more liberal with hashtags, Autry decided to go with the snarkiest, most sarcastic tags he could think of. About a guy arrested for peeing in public, Autry wrote #urinetrouble. A catfight between two women resulted in a photograph of a clump of long black hair on the ground: #tumbleweave. “It became a thing and paid off in a way I never could’ve imagined,” Autry says. “It was hashtags poking fun at hashtags.” #trudat.