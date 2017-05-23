Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Nightlife

Best Gay Bar 

click to enlarge Godfrey's

Ash Daniel

Godfrey's

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
hall-of-fame_thick-circle.jpg

Hall of Fame: Babe's of Carytown

First Place: Godfrey’s

308 E. Grace St.
648-3957

Second Place: Barcode

Third Place: Cha Cha’s Cantina

For more than 25 years, Hall of Fame inductee Babe’s of Carytown has been a fun, boisterous but always secure haven for the LGBT community. “We are a laid-back, safe space, and neighborhood bar,” owner Vicky Hester says. “Our motto is ‘Fun is the best thing to have.’” The same motto could apply for the first-place winner in this category, Godfrey’s Nightclub on Grace Street. It offers nightly shows or just throws a big ol’ party. And if you haven’t hit its Sunday drag brunch yet, do so immediately. It’s a Richmond institution.

Tags:

Previous Winners

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment


Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
Women+in+the+Arts
Black+Book

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation