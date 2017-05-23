Best Breakfast 

Hall of Fame: Joe's Inn

First Place: Perly’s Restaurant & Delicatessen

Second Place: Millie’s Diner

Third Place: McLeans Restaurant

There are no fluffier hotcakes in the city, and Joe’s Inn has made them for 65 years. The best part? You can grab a plate with a side of bacon whenever you want — Joe’s serves breakfast anytime. At

Perly’s, it’s evident: Bartenders see all and know all. Overseeing its bar with quick hands and a great attitude, Amanda Fultz knows what customers like best for breakfast — the Benny Goodman, despite that many customers ask what latkes are. “But the staff favorite, by far, is the Jewbano, with sliced tongue and beef brisket, zucchini pickles and havarti,” she says. Great for a hangover, right? “No way,” she says. “When we need hangover food, we go straight to schlubby fries.” Pros know that if fries smothered in havarti, pastrami, Russian dressing, pickles and onion can’t cure you, nothing will.