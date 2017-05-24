Weekly Food Notes: Opening, Winning + More

And the winner is … Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery! Confronted with grill pans and a pot of boiling water, the butcher was quickly able to jettison any plans she had that demanded an oven and crushed the competition handily on Food Network's "Chopped." Want to know more? Here's a behind-the-scenes account about Cauthen's episode.

The bomb scare that rocked the nation turned out to be a bomb-shaped alarm clock, the Times Dispatch reports. Police cordoned off Daphne Page’s car in the Short Pump Whole Foods parking lot and took her to the Henrico County jail, where she spent the weekend on a charge of the manufacture, possession or use of explosives. She was released Monday, May 22, with the charges still pending.

The Stables at Belmont opened in the old Zeus Gallery Cafe space at 201 N. Belmont Ave. Franklin Inn owner Steve Gooch put Evan Campbell in the kitchen of his new venture that will serve new American cuisine and craft cocktails, along with a wide variety of wine.

Hamooda Shami, owner of Don’t Look Back and the New York Deli, unlocked the doors of his latest restaurant, 11 Months, last week in the old Curry Craft space at 2915 W. Cary St. He describes it as a rotating pop-up. The first theme, Best Friends Forever, will morph into something entirely different by its April deadline next year.

Capital Ale House is planning a new restaurant, Fest Biergarten, in the Woodlake Commons Shopping Center this summer. With an emphasis on beer and the great outdoors, you can expect plenty to drink and charcuterie.

The former Shockoe Steakhouse spot, at 14 N. 18th St., is about to be transformed, Richmond BizSense reports. Minibar Richmond, owned by Ashley Ramsey, will focus on cocktails, but also will serve lunch and dinner. Ramsey plans a July opening.