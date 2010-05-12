You Are Very Richmond If ... 

… You knew it would be back some day. Nine years ago, to the delight of some and the disappointment of many, Style Weekly did a very un-Richmond like thing: We put an end to an annual tradition. Since 1985, our…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.