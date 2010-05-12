Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 12, 2010 News & Features » Cover Story

You Are Very Richmond If ... 

A 25th anniversary revival of the reader contest you made famous.

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
… You knew it would be back some day. Nine years ago, to the delight of some and the disappointment of many, Style Weekly did a very un-Richmond like thing: We put an end to an annual tradition. Since 1985, our…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (19)

Showing 1-12 of 19

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 19

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Hype Man of the Outer Banks

    Tens of thousands of Richmonders make a beeline for the Outer Banks every year. Aycock Brown is one of the reasons why.
    • by Lorraine Eaton
    • Jul 5, 2016

  • The Ruins of Richmond

    A closer look at seven pieces of potential across the city.
    • by Edwin Slipek
    • Jul 12, 2016

More by Ed Harrington

Latest in Cover Story

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
RVA+Growler
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation