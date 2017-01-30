Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 30, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

VIDEO: Women in Dave Brat’s "Grill" About Town Hall Meeting 

Congressman promises town hall, says disruption was "partisan hit job."

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
A group of constituents that’s been trying to meet with Rep. Dave Brat for months finally got some insight into his rebuffs. “The women are in my grill no matter where I go,” Brat said at an event Saturday. “They come up,…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Jackie Kruszewski

Latest in News and Features

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation