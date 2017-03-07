With a New Instructor, VCU Moves to Forefront of Comic Book Studies 

A svelte man in his early 40s, Chris Irving pulls from his bag a vintage copy of “The Great Comic Book Heroes.” The robust book from the 1960s, edited by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist and satirist Jules Feiffer, is the source of…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.