Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 01, 1980 News & Features » Miscellany

What does the bride wear to her third wedding? 

Dressed for Distress

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
I said I wasn't going to become obsessed with my wedding, but it's like the chickenpox. This is my third marriage, so there should be no wearing white and no church.But this is the first marriage for the groom, and his family…

full article »

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Mariane Matera

  • Swept Away

    I feel energized after a "Clean Sweep" marathon, ready go through my own files and toss out papers, ready to clean out bookshelves.
    • by Mariane Matera
    • Sep 15, 2004

  • Pasta Desperation

    • by Mariane Matera
    • May 7, 2003

  • I Hate my Records

    Not only does the record industry sell me mostly dreck, they sell me half-empty CDs.
    • by Mariane Matera
    • Jan 29, 2003
  • More »

Latest in Miscellany

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation