VIDEO: Bagel the Beagle Documentary Chronicles Richmond's Most Famous Lost Dog 

Lost pets are a common occurrence in Richmond. Barely a week goes by without a local social media call to help locate a runaway cat or dog because, well, Richmonders love their animals. But in 2016, there was one lost pet in…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.