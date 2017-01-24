Style Weekly

VCU Releases Rodney the Ram Emoji Set 

As any text message user can tell you, emoji are highly personal and interpretive. And if you, humble Richmond texter, have been yearning to express yourself through the antics of an anthropomorphic, basketball-loving ram, your prayers have finally been answered.

From the VCU Office of Trademarks & Licensing today:

Virginia Commonwealth University fans now have 26 VCU-themed emojis to choose from when sharing their Ram pride via text message or social media. The emojis feature VCU mascot Rodney the Ram slam-dunking a basketball, cheering “Go Rams Go” and giving a new twist to the classic emoji smiley faces. Fans can download the free app (with in-app purchases) by following these steps:

1) Search for “Ree Stickers” in the Apple® App Store, and download the app

2) Open the app, search for “Rodney the Ram”

Downloading the free app gives users access to six Rodney the Ram emojis at no cost. The complete keyboard with all 26 VCU emojis is available for a one-time fee of $1.99. The Rodney the Ram emojis can be shared across most messaging and social media networks. An Android version is currently in development.

The VCU Office of Trademarks & Licensing collaborated with MyWeb GP, creators of Ree Stickers, to create the emojis. Ree Stickers features emojis for 18 different colleges and universities across the country. The emojis are bigger and more dynamic than traditional emojis. Ree is a live channel, meaning users are instantly updated with new emojis/stickers, including time sensitive, seasonal and special event items.

“We’re so excited to bring Ram fans a fun new way to communicate and celebrate their VCU pride,” said Diane Reynolds, assistant vice-president of Business Services at VCU.

Learn more about the VCU Office of Trademarks & Licensing at bsv.vcu.edu/trademarks-and-licensing/. Learn more about Ree at reestickers.com.

