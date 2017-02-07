Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

February 07, 2017 Opinion & Blogs » Back Page

Unprompted: The Lottery Ticket 

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
The police officer leaned against the drink machine, holding his lottery ticket in his left hand. He took a deep breath and began to slowly scratch the ticket. Outside the convenience store a pickup truck pulled up to pump No. 6. The…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Gene Cox

Latest in Back Page

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation