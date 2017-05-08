Trump's Travel Ban: Case Begins in Richmond 

National and international media -- along with several hundred protesters -- gathered downtown Monday for a U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The federal government challenged a preliminary injunction against an order barring citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. A ruling is expected on the case in the coming weeks.
