Trends in Richmond Dining: Everything Old Is New Again 

Like last year’s dress, the old, worn look of winter gets tossed aside for the sparkling new one of spring. Food trends, too, come quickly, burn brightly and mostly fizzle out in a pile of wilted kale trying to pretend that it’s…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.