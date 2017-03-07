Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

March 07, 2017 Food & Drink » Food and Drink

Trends in Richmond Dining: Everything Old Is New Again 

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
Like last year’s dress, the old, worn look of winter gets tossed aside for the sparkling new one of spring. Food trends, too, come quickly, burn brightly and mostly fizzle out in a pile of wilted kale trying to pretend that it’s…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Brandon Fox

Latest in Food and Drink

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
RVA+Growler
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation