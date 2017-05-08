Style Weekly

May 08, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

To the Reader: Editor Transition 

click to enlarge homepage_teaser_thumb_1_.jpg

Editor in Chief Jason Roop has announced plans to leave Style at the end of May to launch a business focused on content development and communications. His last day will be May 26.

Roop has served the company for 20 years, starting with the former Inside Business publication in Richmond and following with Style as a staff reporter and managing editor. He has served as editor of Style, which marks its 35th year of publishing, for the last 12 years.

“I’m going to miss working with this tremendously creative and talented team,” Roop says. “But I’ve been looking forward to this new chapter -- and know that Style is in experienced hands.”

Style Publisher Lori Collier Waran says she and the editorial team will begin a search for a new editor soon.

As always, you may direct story ideas to the appropriate section editors: for arts, culture and calendar events, Brent Baldwin (brent.baldwin@styleweekly.com), and for food and drink, Brandon Fox (brandon.fox@styleweekly.com). To submit news and other story ideas, please email letters@styleweekly.com.

