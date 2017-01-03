Three Richmond Guitar Rock Shows to Consider This Saturday 

1. Fat Benatar reunion with James Badfellows and League of Space Pirates at Strange Matter: the return of one of Richmond’s most beloved tribute groups, kicking out the ’80s Benatar jams with fire and ice. Also, the garage, punk and surf of Staunton’s James Badfellows and the anti-corporate rock rebellion of the League of Space Pirates. Saturday, Jan. 7. Doors at 9 p.m. strangematterrva.com.

2. Fuzzqueen, the Milkstains and Lady God at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: You can celebrate the release of Hardywood’s Raspberry Stout with psych rockers from Washington, plus two local faves on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7-10 p.m. Free. hardywood.com.

3. Popa Chubby at Capital Alehouse: Hard swinging blues rock from never-flubby Mr. Chubby. Saturday, Jan. 7, with doors at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $15-$20. capitalalehouse.com.