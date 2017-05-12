There May Be a Shortage of Certain Alcohol at Virginia ABC Stores 

Notice a bare store shelf where your favorite bottle usually sits?

Spirited Virginia, a Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control publication, posted on Facebook this month that stores are experiencing strains on inventory because of the “explosive growth” in brown spirits consumption.

In particular, they’re having trouble keeping Hennessy V.S. in stock. The vendor allocated 10 percent more for Virginia this year over last, according to the post, but “since this product has a growth rate of 24 percent, we will likely see product shortages in all sizes in our stores.”

