Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 12, 2017 Food & Drink » Food and Drink

There May Be a Shortage of Certain Alcohol at Virginia ABC Stores 

By
click to enlarge food19_alcohol.jpg

Hyunsoo Léo Kim

Notice a bare store shelf where your favorite bottle usually sits?

Spirited Virginia, a Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control publication, posted on Facebook this month that stores are experiencing strains on inventory because of the “explosive growth” in brown spirits consumption.

In particular, they’re having trouble keeping Hennessy V.S. in stock. The vendor allocated 10 percent more for Virginia this year over last, according to the post, but “since this product has a growth rate of 24 percent, we will likely see product shortages in all sizes in our stores.”

Read More at PilotOnline.com.

Tags:

More Food and Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Fri
12 Sat
13 Sun
14 Mon
15 Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18

Submit an event

  • Re: A Chef Shuffle Is Coming to L'Opossum

    • Food, schmood. Just gotta say the opening line of this piece, "The David Lynch-style snow…

    • Posted by Anonymous
    • on May 11, 2017

  • Re: A New Boathouse to Open in Hopewell

    • i visited the new restaurant under construction in hopewell where the old navigators den restaurant…

    • Posted by CM
    • on May 4, 2017

  • Re: Food Review: Laura Lee’s Is a Formidable Challenger on the Richmond Dining Scene

    • We had a great meal there the other night. looking forward to going back.

    • Posted by Anno
    • on May 3, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Food and Drink

    More by Elisha Sauers

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation