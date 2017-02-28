The New Granola: How Richmond's Health Warrior Built a Chia Empire 

It’s a daunting trip to the bottom of Mexico’s Barrancas del Cobre, the Copper Canyons of the Sierra Madre. The cliffs are high — higher than the Grand Canyon’s — and the winding roads to the bottom are narrow, with a sheer…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.