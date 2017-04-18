Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

April 18, 2017 News & Features » Cartoon

The HR Department 

By
click to enlarge cartoon16_hr_oscar_raccoons.jpg

EdHarrington.tumblr.com; Instagram: @nothinghappenedtoday

Tags:

Share

More Cartoon »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
18 Wed
19 Thu
20 Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24

Submit an event

  • Re: The Brain-Makers

    • Hello Every one I am Ben William I have been suffering from a deadly disease…

    • Posted by Ben William 1
    • on April 18, 2017

  • Re: Smithfield Launches Bioscience Unit for Human Skin and Organ Transplants

    • This article is false in stating that academic is not shocked because some of us…

    • Posted by Marcus S.
    • on April 18, 2017

  • Re: Interview: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Discusses His First 100 Days in Office

    • The Mayor, who seems to have good intentions, faces a daunting task given his lack…

    • Posted by A Taxpayer lacking effective representation
    • on April 17, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Cartoon

    More by Ed Harrington

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation