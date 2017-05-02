Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 02, 2017 News & Features » Cover Story

The 2017 Richmond Fashion Issue 

Yves Saint Laurent at the VMFA, Mayoral Fashion, What Richmond's Wearing + More

click to enlarge A paper doll as assembled by Yves Saint Laurent, circa 1950. Dolls cut from magazines and glued onto cardboard; garments made of paper cutouts, ink, watercolor and gouache.

Fondation Pierre Bergé

A paper doll as assembled by Yves Saint Laurent, circa 1950. Dolls cut from magazines and glued onto cardboard; garments made of paper cutouts, ink, watercolor and gouache.

Hot Take: A Look at Richmond Street Fashion Heading Into Summer 2017

The VMFA Goes Haute Couture With a Trailblazing Exhibition on Yves Saint Laurent

Mobile Clothing Boutiques Search for Their Niche in Richmond

Fashion on a Dime: Five Tips For Spring Thrift Shopping

Politically Dressed: Where Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Buys His Suits

A New Fashion Exhibit at the Valentine Takes a Glimpse at Richmond's Most Notable Arts Patrons

Tags:

More Cover Story »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
2 Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8

Submit an event

  • Re: Richmond Budget Debate Turns to $4 Million in Handouts to Nonprofits

    • Hey, Center Stage set the bar pretty low at the trough in terms of the…

    • Posted by Scott
    • on May 2, 2017

  • Re: Bon Air Residents Petition Against Goodwill

    • Hi Martha, You actually do have multiple choices of places to shop. There is Good…

    • Posted by Sean
    • on May 2, 2017

  • Re: Bon Air Residents Petition Against Goodwill

    • I have no problem with Goodwill. My ptoblem is that i want a grocery store…

    • Posted by Martha Weisiger Fraher
    • on May 2, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Cover Story

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation