Event Pick: The 10th Annual Jonny Z Festival at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 

Hard to believe it’s been a decade since the passing of Jon Zarin, known to his friends as Jonny Z. This kid-friendly festival honors his legacy and spirit, as a friend to the creative community, with Hardywood and Art 180 presenting children’s activities including a moon bounce and face painting, as well as Bizarre Market showcasing local arts and crafts. Of course, there will be live music from noon to 6 p.m. including Josh Small and Easy Company, Sick Bags, Gull, Big No, and a set from thrash metal heroes Municipal Waste. Sunday, May 21. Free. hardywood.com.