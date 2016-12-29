StyleWeekly.com: What Richmond Read in 2016 

click to enlarge Scott Elmquist

Dominion's Bremo Power Station sits 60 miles upstream of Richmond on the James River.

January

Dominion Gets Approval to Dump Treated Coal Ash Wastewater in James River

Environmentalists and sports enthusiasts upset at decision.

Long-Ass Waterslide Coming to Downtown Richmond This Summer

Macklemore Stuck in RVA While His "White Privilege" Goes Viral

Greg Darden and Sara Gossett sit at home surrounded by their impressive collection of vinyl; both are musicians and perform as DJs around town.

February

KRS-One Blasts "Rap Critic" After Richmond Appearance

Defends YouTube appearance with Young Prince Charles.

The Richmond Crime Almanac

A snapshot of criminal activity, clearance rates and neighborhood trends in 2015.

Musical Couples: Richmonders Find Love Through Record Collecting

L’Opossum chef David Shannon excels at precise execution, presentation and wordplay in dishes such as his Faberge egg bedazzled with caviar and dill-cured salmon.

March

The 2016 State of the Plate

Richmond food and drink trends, overlooked stalwarts and nine dishes our reviewers couldn't forget.

Amazon Is Now Selling Ukrop's Homestyle Foods

Rainbow cookies have gone national.

All Richmond Area Martin's Stores Up For Sale

If I had a dime for every time Richmond's grocery news surprised me ...

click to enlarge Mickael Broth and his wife Brionna Nomi who helped paint, stand in front of the finished Bernie Sanders mural on broad Street.

April

Punk Rock Bernie Sanders Mural Goes Up on Broad Street

Opinion: How Redskins Football Pushed Richmond's Schools to the Breaking Point

Photos: A New Exhibit at the Valentine Captures the Lost Urban History of Richmond

May

2016 Best of Richmond

From rooftops to basements -- the sights, sounds, tastes and personalities that help define our city.

Preview: Wegmans in Midlothian

Dang, Wegmans. You are all that.

Peter Chang: An Interview With Richmond’s Most Mysterious Chef

Ryan Kopacsi led VCU's wildly popular pep band, the Peppas, for 18 years.

June

Off the Hookah Will Close in July

Richmond's biggest nightclub is losing its dance floor to CarMax.

VCU's Pep Band Director Ryan Kopacsi Speaks Out

His contract dispute, his 18 years of memories and what it will take for him to return to the Peppas.

Virginia Photographer Sally Mann's Son Dies

Graffiti softens the interior and exterior of a former paperboard plant next to the Manchester Canal.

July

Opinion: American Men Need to Stop Dressing Like Overgrown Toddlers

The Ruins of Richmond

A closer look at seven pieces of potential across the city.

The 2016 Richmond Beer Issue

The supersizing of River City's craft beer industry continues unabated.

Keona Carico shows off a sampler from Sugar’s Crab Shack, where fried seafood reigns supreme and strapping portions are the norm.

August

Food Review: Sugar’s Crab Shack Is a Mandatory Stop in North Side

The 2016 Richmond Power List

New creative energy, a City Hall vacuum, food and drink expansion and economic hope.

A Look at Richmond's New $1.34 Million Bike-Sharing System

In a 2015 file photo, Myrna and Joe Morrissey speak at a press conference at his law office.

September

It's Now Legal to Bring Your Own Beer to Richmond Restaurants

Virginia has corkage fees for bottle caps now.

The Old Village Cafe Building Is Up for Sale

At long last!

Joe Morrissey's Wife Criticizes Media, Speaks Out on Being "Used"

In her first foray into the food industry, Texas native Heather Horak brings her favorite childhood food, kolaches, to a town that never knew what it was missing.

October

2016 Top 40 Under 40

The young men and women who rally for change, serve others and bring the Richmond community together.

Craft Kolache Brings a Polish People's Food to Church Hill

Richmond Is No. 1 in Craft Breweries Per Capita

To the surprise of no one.

Former city councilman Jon Baliles, right, campaigns door to door in September.

November

Mr. and Mrs. Loving

The Caroline County couple who reluctantly changed history.

Jon Baliles Withdraws From Richmond Mayoral Race

Urges other candidates to do same to avoid splitting opposition vote.

Richmond International Raceway and AEG Live Announce Partnership for Classic Amphitheater

Twenty-fifth anniversary season of concerts to begin announcing soon.

People venture across the new T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge, which opened during downtown's 2016 Grand Illumination.

December

Demi's Brings a New Mediterranean Restaurant to North Side

The Palace in Ginter Park

Six generations called it home, but now the Worsham family is moving on.

New $11.3 Million Bridge Connects Downtown With Manchester

