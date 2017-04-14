Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

April 14, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

Smithfield Launches Bioscience Unit for Human Skin and Organ Transplants 

By
click to enlarge news15_smithfield.jpg

If it seems a little odd for the world’s largest pork producer and the maker of Major League Baseball’s official hot dog to be getting into the human skin and organ transplant business, consider this: At the point in time that Smithfield Foods typically sends its hogs to slaughter, the pigs’ organs are about the same size as human organs.

That’s according to Smithfield Bioscience Vice President Courtney Stanton, who said the company’s new line of work should not alter its current operations much. She said the reaction from medical companies and academics has also been less shock than shrug.

“I think the feedback has sort of been, ‘Well it’s about time,’ ” she told The Pilot. “There’s so many ways to leverage the materials that come from a hog.”

Smithfield recently launched its own five-person bioscience unit based in its Virginia headquarters after years of selling the leftover pig parts to others who would use it for potential transplants – valves, for example – or pharmaceuticals, pet food or other uses. This new effort puts the company at the table with researchers hoping to develop more options for human tissue and organ transplants, where it can offer up not just hog parts but information about what the hogs eat and how they live before they’re harvested.

“They’re not always thinking about what happens on the farm,” Stanton said.

This story originally appeared on PilotOnline.com.

Tags:

More News and Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18 Wed
19 Thu
20

Submit an event

  • Re: A New Private School Heads for Manchester

    • The greater Richmond area is segregated by class and color lines. Look at the facts…

    • Posted by RVAHonest
    • on April 14, 2017

  • Re: Richmond Mall Apologizes After Breastfeeding Clash, Mothers Plan a “Nurse-In”

    • Mmmm my comment was deleted. I will post again. Nurse-in? Will everyone be wearing pussy…

    • Posted by Liz
    • on April 13, 2017

  • Re: A New Private School Heads for Manchester

    • "No family will ever be turned away because they cant afford it." Hard to square…

    • Posted by TANSTAAFL
    • on April 13, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in News and Features

    More by Kimberly Pierceall

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation