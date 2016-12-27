Seven Richmond Shows That Made Us Lucky in 2016 

1. Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings at Innsbrook, Aug. 10: Glad I got one more dance with the great Miss Sharon Jones. Coming hard with the funk, the Georgia-born queen of soul made everyone smile. I’m fairly sure I saw every…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.