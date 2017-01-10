Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 10, 2017 News & Features » Cartoon

RVA Coffee Stain 

By
cartton02_rva_coffee_harry_potterferfield.jpg

Go to RVACoffeeStain.com to read more of Doug's comics.

Tags:

Share
  |  

More Cartoon »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
10 Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16

Submit an event

  • Re: Elusive Antidote: A Survival Story in the Fight Against Virginia's Opioid Epidemic

    • Thank you Style for publishing this story. Alison, thank you for demonstrating your courage and…

    • Posted by Betty Worden Frisbie
    • on January 10, 2017

  • Re: Elusive Antidote: A Survival Story in the Fight Against Virginia's Opioid Epidemic

    • She is amazing and a valuable asset to the recovery community!!!

    • Posted by Honesty Liller
    • on January 10, 2017

  • Re: Cold Shoulder Forms Between Nikki-Dee Ray and WxRisk Ahead of Snowstorm

    • moretothestory - i have a hard time believing you had the "misfortune" to just stumble…

    • Posted by nothingmoretothestorythanyouwanttoinvolveyourselfin
    • on January 10, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Cartoon

    More by Doug Orleski

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation