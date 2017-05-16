Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 16, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

Richmond’s New Significant Otters 

After a start in Louisiana, they make their debut at Maymont.

By
click to enlarge otter.jpg

Two clever otters in Louisiana figured out how to raid crawfish farms of their wares. Their punishment? A life sentence in Richmond.

The 2-year-old North American river otters, a male named Louis and an unnamed female, make their Maymont debut Tuesday after being removed from their home state as nuisances.

There’s a bit of an otter shortage right now, says Buz Bireline, Maymont’s director of habitats and Nature Center. So they were lucky to get the rescued pair, he says, after their brief stint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Ohio.

Louisiana is one of the few states that doesn’t euthanize its “nuisance” animals, Bireline says, and allows them to cross state lines.

He isn’t sure if they’re brother and sister, but says they get along well. A public contest will name the female. Louis got his name from a donor auction winner.

Maymont’s longtime otters, Neptune and Pandora, died last fall of natural causes. They were 19 and 17, respectively, and otters live to be around 16-20, Bireline says.

The otters eat “a specialized otter meat meal mix for zoo diets,” as well as some fruits and vegetables, Bireline says. And they eat a lot in order to swim all day.

“They’re the Michael Phelps of the animal world,” Bireline says.

One treat they haven’t gotten since Lousiana: crawfish.

Tags:

More News and Features »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Submit an event

  • Re: Joe Morrissey Makes Theatrical Debut

    • Is anyone else reeling from the description of Mr. Morrissey as "charismatic?"

    • Posted by Anonymous
    • on May 16, 2017

  • Re: Richmond wants to double its miles of bike lanes this year. Is that enough to keep cyclists safe?

    • We will see more concern for bicycle safety and bike culture in general from local…

    • Posted by Just a lowly City resident
    • on May 16, 2017

  • Re: Ginter Park Residents Look to City to Stop Westwood Tract

    • For those of you that live in Henrico, Chesterfield, etc. why do you always feel…

    • Posted by soundsgood
    • on May 16, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in News and Features

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation