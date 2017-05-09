Richmond Mother's Day Event Roundup 

For inspirational mothers: You can hear stories from fellow mothers when Lessons From Our Mother celebrates the traditions, lessons and love from those important women in everyone’s lives. Tissues recommended. Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Street Theater. Tickets $10-$20. globalleaders.mydagsite.com.

For thirsty mothers: Try Ashland, home of Center of the Universe Brewing. In honor of mothers everywhere, it’s holding an event featuring its craft beer, cuisine from the Grapevine and something called a Momosa. Fun stuff for kids too, like fro yo. Sunday, May 14, from 1-5 p.m. Free admission. cotubrewing.com.

For funny mothers: The cast from “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will bring the popular television show to life at the Dominion Arts Center for an evening of completely improvised entertainment. No, the points still don’t matter. Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$55. dominionartscenter.com.

For mothers who run: The 20th annual Komen Central Virginia Race for the Cure is back to raise funds and awareness in honor of breast cancer victims and survivors. Saturday, May 13, from 7-11 a.m. on Brown’s Island. komencentralva.org/race.

For mothers who don’t waste food: Slow Food RVA invades the Firehouse Theater to screen “Just Eat It: a Food Waste Documentary Film,” filled with interviews, global issues and, of course, alarming facts about food waste in America. Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. $10. firehousetheatre.org.

