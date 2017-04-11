Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

April 11, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

Richmond Kickers Beat Flying Squirrels in Attendance Matchup 

By
click to enlarge kickers_vs_squirrels.jpg

Soccer went head to head with America’s favorite pastime Saturday and won -- at least in Richmond.

The Richmond Kickers rode a wave of high attendance early in the season by attracting 7,603 people to City Stadium. On the same fair-weather evening, April 8, the Richmond Flying Squirrels drew 5,513 fans to The Diamond.

The Squirrels beat Hartford 3-2 in that game, and the Richmond Kickers lost their two-hour match with Louisville City FC 1-0.

The Kickers also filled a higher percentage of their seats. City Stadium seats about 8,000, with more spots available in VIP areas and standing. The metal bleachers on the south side of the stadium are closed because of structural issues.

The Diamond seats more than 12,000 people, but advertising banners covering some seats put capacity closer to 9,500. The Squirrels consistently lead in attendance numbers for their league, and play more frequently than the Kickers, with four consecutive games against Hartford.

The Richmond Kickers recently signed a 40-year lease with the city of Richmond for City Stadium and are planning about $20 million worth of improvements and upgrades. They had a record 8,021-person crowd at their home opener in March.

The Squirrels opened their season April 6, with Mayor Levar Stoney attending to catch a ceremonial first pitch.

Tags:

More News and Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
11 Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17

Submit an event

  • Re: Is Monument Avenue Set in Stone?

    • ""They got up because the mainstream made a decision. If were going to get it…

    • Posted by Tracy Hundley
    • on April 10, 2017

  • Re: Is Monument Avenue Set in Stone?

    • I figured Style Weekly would have been the ones to break the story on Google…

    • Posted by Max
    • on April 10, 2017

  • Re: Proposal Would Revise Severance Pay for Richmond City Workers

    • I figured Style Weekly would have been the ones to break the story on Google…

    • Posted by Max
    • on April 10, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in News and Features

    More by Jackie Kruszewski

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation