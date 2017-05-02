Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 02, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Richmond Cinco de Mayo Event Roundup 

click to enlarge ¿Que Pasa? Festival

¿Que Pasa? Festival

Friday is May 5 again, the time of year to honor the Mexican army’s win over France during the Battle of Puebla in 1862, while reigniting your passion for margaritas.

Richmond loves this holiday as much as the next city, and so we’ve compiled an inventory of Cinco de Mayo-crazed restaurants boasting food specials, drink specials and music.

Belle & James kicks off the weekend with salsa-dancing on the patio.

Check out Toast’s and Hutch Bar & Eatery’s margarita specials.

Nacho Mama’s and Casa del Barco both will have DJs, along with everything else you love about them.

Kabana Rooftop has live mariachi bands, plus Murphy’s Kids from 3-10 p.m.

For a brewery version of Cinco de Mayo, swing by Isley Brewing Co. to try its sangria Belgian-style ale.

Don’t forget about Cha Cha’s Cantina: It’s its birthday, after all.

If you’re not too tired the next day from bottomless nachos and tequila, check out the annual ¿Que Pasa? festival on the canal walk. Don’t worry, it doesn’t start till noon. Celebrate Latin culture at an event presented by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with a dynamic blend of sights, sounds and flavors. Enjoy lively dancing, arts and crafts, Latin American music and authentic cuisine. And ride the canal boats for free. Saturday, May 6, from noon-8:30 p.m. vahcc.com/iquestque-pasa-festival.

Tags:

  |  

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
2 Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8

Submit an event

  • Re: Jackson Ward's Lead Singer is Moving Up the Country Charts, Drink-By-Drink

    • He is amazing witha beautiful voice.....you had me at hello!

    • Posted by pk
    • on April 30, 2017

  • Re: John Malinoski: A Life in Richmond Design

    • I loved taking classes from Malinoski. He is a thinker. He has a child-like spirit…

    • Posted by Diane Gibbs
    • on April 30, 2017

  • Re: Film Review: "Arrival" Makes a Fool of Itself in Multiple Dimensions

    • This is a really well thought out movie... really really impressively thought though. The ONLY…

    • Posted by AdrianT
    • on April 27, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation