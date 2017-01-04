Remembrance: Billy Ray Hatley 

click to enlarge Legendary local musician Billy Ray Hatley passed away on the last day of 2016.

William Ray “Billy” Hatley (1947-2016) grew up in the Durham, NC area. After serving a four-year hitch in the Navy, Billy moved to Richmond in 1969, where he studied advertising at Virginia Commonwealth University and started the first of the locally-based bands he fronted. Hatley, who was a prolific songwriter, died on the last day of 2016.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sara, and their two children – a son, Samuel, and a daughter, Sierra. Sara and Billy were married in 1992.

Richmond's grand poobah of rock 'n' roll shows, Chuck Wrenn, remembers Billy's first band, BlackHawk. Chuck speaks glowingly of his friend's well-received performances at High on the Hog and The Moondance Saloon. “We go back forever and ever,” he says.

Six years ago Billy's then-escalating memory problem was diagnosed as a debilitating disease of the brain, Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia. Among other harsh indignities that meant the end of his live performances. But if the tune-smith could no longer recollect the words and chord-changes of the songs he had written, his bandmates still could.

So, along with his wife, some of Billy's longtime sidemen from his two working bands, Big City (formed in 1987 as a good-times, rock 'n' roll band) and the Show Dogs (formed in 1999, to showcase music penned by Billy; it had a more country flavor) put together a one-of-a-kind show. The team that did the heaviest lifting to put together the Dec. 8, 2013 tribute at the National was made up of Rico Antonelli, Velpo Robertson, Dave Owen and Jim Wark. They decided to include only songs written by Billy.

Some performers traveled great distances to do just one or two numbers. Memorable highlights included Bill Blue’s gritty performance of “Elvis’ Motorcycle,” Michael McAdam’s soulful performance of “Roll the Dice,” and Susan Greenbaum’s stirring performance of “Promised Land.” The late Robbin Thompson was the closer.

“The show ended with Robbin doing 'Cold Hard Truth' and 'Breaking Down,'” says Velpo Robertson. “Robbin continued to include 'Cold Hard Truth' in his solo set from that night forward.”

Others who graced the stage included Charles Arthur, Steve Bassett, Jody Boyd, Junie Carter, Craig Evans, Chris Fuller, Eric Heiberg, Janet Martin, Gayle McGehee, Mic Muller, Li’l Ronnie Owens, Drew Perkins, Jim Skelding, Audie Stanley and Brad Tucker.

“The most special event I've ever played,” Dave Owen recalls.

Indeed, it was a show for the ages.

According to Jim Bland, the anthology CD, “The Music of Billy Ray Hatley,” is still available at Plan 9 Music.