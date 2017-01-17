Punch Drunk: Putting the the FUN in "Funeral" 

I was just a small child, but I remember when my grandfather died, and I remember when my dad saw his dad lying in that open casket. I’d never seen him cry like that, and I haven’t seen him show that much…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.