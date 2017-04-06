Style Weekly

Proposal Would Revise Severance Pay for Richmond City Workers 

Scott Elmquist

Richmond City Hall

What: Ordinance 2017-071.

Patron: City Councilwoman Kim Gray

What it would do: Revise the laws governing severance pay for classified and unclassified city workers, including senior executives. Creates a single bonus plan for all employees, lowers amounts and spreads payments out rather than awarding them as lump sums.

Why it matters: Gray presented it to the Governmental Operations Committee on March 23 as a fix to the January outcry over large severances given to Mayor Dwight Jones’ departing staff. The two most recently terminated employees received $45,000 in severance. Under Gray’s plan, she calculated, they would have received $15,000 and another $12,000 in insurance benefits, had they opted to continue paying their share.

Potential obstacles: Interim human resources director Korita Jones said the plan raises concerns about competitive recruitment and asked for a continuance to research impact. Gray said, “I take issue with the competitiveness remarks,” noting that the severance plan mimicked Henrico County’s and the state’s.

Where it stands: The committee continued discussion to its April 27 meeting. If voted on there, it proceeds to City Council’s meeting May 8.

