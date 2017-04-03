Style Weekly

April 03, 2017

Project Exile: The Richmond Connection to FBI Director James Comey’s Alleged Twitter Account 

Last week a Gizmodo reporter did a digital investigation into FBI Director James Comey’s social media presence, after he admitted to having secret Twitter and Instagram accounts.

They’ve been locked now, of course, but now we know what Comey considers one of his greatest achievements, if true. Under a pseudonym of philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, Comey’s alleged Twitter handle is @projectexile7.

Project Exile is a controversial program Comey was instrumental in starting in Richmond, when he was a managing assistant U.S. attorney in town in the 1990s.

It tackled violent crime with stricter gun laws and federal reach into gun violations.

You can read all about the program including Comey’s battles with Richmond City Council in Style Weekly's 1999 Richmonder of the Year, which went to then-police chief Jerry A. Oliver.

Comey is from New York, but he attended the College of William and Mary for his undergraduate degree. While serving in Richmond, Comey was an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond school of law.

