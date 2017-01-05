Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 10, 2017 Arts & Events » Arts and Culture

Preview: Susan Worsham's Photography Exhibit "By the Grace of God" at Candela Gallery 

Artist talk on Thursday, Jan. 5

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
Shortly before Christmas, Susan Worsham wants to share the last bit of summer in her backyard. In the late-afternoon sun, she instructs a visitor to tread lightly in damp grass full of doggie mines. She lifts the dark cloth of her…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Looking Forward

    A rejuvenated Black History Museum details its historic new Richmond space and bold plans for the future.
    • by Jackie Kruszewski
    • Jun 30, 2015

  • Bowman’s Return

    The host of Richmond’s “Shock Theater” returns for more ghoulish laughs.
    • by Richard Foster
    • Aug 4, 2015

Latest in Arts and Culture

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation