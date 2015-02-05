Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Poetry and Jazz Tasting 

When: First Thursday of every month, 7-9 p.m.
Price: Free.

Reviews/comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Nearby

Friends

Become a Friend

History

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
2016+Women+in+Business

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2016 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation