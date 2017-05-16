Event Pick: Pharmakon, Wolf Eyes, Container and Coteries at Strange Matter 

Surely a contender for noise and experimental show of the year, this lineup for Monday, May 22, is headlined by the increasingly popular noise project of Margaret Chardiet, aka Pharmakon, from New York. Her latest album, “Contact,” goes even further into trancelike states, pushing boundaries outward and away from the bodily concerns of past work. Also headlining the confrontational bill is Wolf Eyes, a killer post-industrial noise project from Detroit that has released work on Sub Pop and toured with the likes of Sonic Youth and Andrew W.K. Techno junkies Container and Richmond’s own experimental producer, Coteries, round out a night that’s almost sure to make a lasting impression on your anti-mainstream skull. Music starts at 9 p.m. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. strangematterrva.com.