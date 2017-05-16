Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 16, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Pharmakon, Wolf Eyes, Container and Coteries at Strange Matter 

May 22, 9 p.m.

click to enlarge Pharmakon

Pharmakon

Surely a contender for noise and experimental show of the year, this lineup for Monday, May 22, is headlined by the increasingly popular noise project of Margaret Chardiet, aka Pharmakon, from New York. Her latest album, “Contact,” goes even further into trancelike states, pushing boundaries outward and away from the bodily concerns of past work. Also headlining the confrontational bill is Wolf Eyes, a killer post-industrial noise project from Detroit that has released work on Sub Pop and toured with the likes of Sonic Youth and Andrew W.K. Techno junkies Container and Richmond’s own experimental producer, Coteries, round out a night that’s almost sure to make a lasting impression on your anti-mainstream skull. Music starts at 9 p.m. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. strangematterrva.com.

Tags:

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Submit an event

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • It should be a wonderful art facility---but the location is absolutely terrible. Belvedere and Broad…

    • Posted by kazoo
    • on May 15, 2017

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • Scott, you need to adopt a puppy.

    • Posted by PackFan
    • on May 15, 2017

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • VCU promised Platinum LEED. They are not going to deliver that, but I am sure…

    • Posted by Scott
    • on May 15, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation