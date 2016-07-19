Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

July 19, 2016 Opinion & Blogs » Back Page

Opinion: American Men Need to Stop Dressing Like Overgrown Toddlers 

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
The slimy, sticky, hot weather is upon us, and with it the high season of males dressing terribly. I realize that getting Americans to dress more formally is about as likely as a Guy Lombardo revival. “Mad Men,” for all its brief…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (38)

Showing 1-12 of 38

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 38

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Latest in Back Page

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
2016+Women+in+Business

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2016 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation