NSFW: Naked Jogger Emerges Again in Fan District 

The infamous naked jogger may be at it again Richmond, or another dude in the nude could have taken up the torch. Either way, a video showing a man jogging through the Fan District in nothing but a beanie and sneakers was…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.