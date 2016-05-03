Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 03, 2016 News & Features » News and Features

NSFW: Naked Jogger Emerges Again in Fan District 

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
The infamous naked jogger may be at it again Richmond, or another dude in the nude could have taken up the torch. Either way, a video showing a man jogging through the Fan District in nothing but a beanie and sneakers was…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (44)

Showing 1-12 of 44

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 44

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Arcade Fire

    How Richmond's programmers are taking the world of indie video games by storm.
    • by Rich Griset
    • May 19, 2015

  • Hospital Shocker

    Chief donors to planned children's center are "devastated." Philanthropist Bill Goodwin: "We were caught totally by surprise."
    • by Peter Galuszka
    • Jun 2, 2015

People who saved…

More by Leah Small

Latest in News and Features

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
2016+Women+in+Business

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2016 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation