Massive 3,400-Pound Great White Shark Passes Mouth of Chesapeake Bay 

The world's biggest celebrity shark is heading home.

Mary Lee, a huge great white shark tagged by Ocearch.org five years ago off Cape Cod, passed by the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay this morning.

The shark with more than 100,000 Twitter followers sent a ping to the Ocearch satellite at 4:56 Friday morning. She was approximately 300 miles off the coast.

