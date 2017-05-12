Style Weekly

Massive 3,400-Pound Great White Shark Passes Mouth of Chesapeake Bay 

By
Mary Lee, a 16-foot Great White Shark female, is captured and tagged in September 2013 off Cape Cod.

Ocearch

Ocearch

The world's biggest celebrity shark is heading home.

Mary Lee, a huge great white shark tagged by Ocearch.org five years ago off Cape Cod, passed by the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay this morning.

The shark with more than 100,000 Twitter followers sent a ping to the Ocearch satellite at 4:56 Friday morning. She was approximately 300 miles off the coast.

Read more at PilotOnline.com.

