May 02, 2017 Arts & Events » Arts and Culture

Hot Take: A Look at Richmond Street Fashion Heading Into Summer 2017 

By

It’s time for vibrant spring styles, flashy colors and statement accessories. Style’s own fashion photographer, Scott Elmquist, hit the streets of Richmond looking for the inspiring and the eye-catching — from designer to thrift. Here’s what Richmond is wearing to welcome the warm weather.

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_roni_ken.jpg

Roni Ru, 19, artist
“My style is masculine, sporty, punk, functional.”

Ken Cipriotti, 18, student and artist
“I’d say my style is white trash mom.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_david.jpg

David Bellamy, 36, quality assurance software specialist
“I like something simple: classic with a pop of color. I don’t look to outside sources as a barometer for what I should wear. I do what I like based on texture, color and the seasons.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_riza-anika.jpg

Riza Lopez, 29, works for Trader Joe’s
“I grew up in Hawaii. The flower on the left side represents that you are taken and on the right that you’re single. I like pleated skirts — they’re fun and flirty. I like anything bright, so that it can accentuate.”

Anika Turkiewicz, 24, medical student
“I like bright colors. I usually wear simple, easy, comfortable clothes — one very easy piece.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_renika.jpg

Renika Starks, 29, works at a group home
“I just wear whatever I think is cute. I found this dress on Amazon.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_em.jpg

Em Erf, 20, business student at J. Sargeant Reynolds
“I trade clothes with my partner. This is his shirt, and he got these shoes for me but they were originally for him. It’s very androgynous, and my style feeds off that.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_joshua_kaitlyn.jpg

Joshua Worrell, 24, director of transportation in Blackstone, Va.
Self-described style: traditional.

Kaitlyn McMillion, 22, dance instructor
“I’m usually in yoga pants and a T-shirt. I got this dress from the Charlottesville downtown mall street vendor.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_michael_erica.jpg

Michael Young, 24, artist
“I’d say I dress slightly goth — minimal.”

Erica Reyes, 24, student of mass communications
“I go for a bohemian grunge.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_neemit.jpg

Neemit Shah, 36, sales manager for MassMutual
“I always dress to impress.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_mia_miranda.jpg

Mia Washington, 19, biology major, pre-med
“I was going for more of a Solange [Knowles] look.”

Miranda James, 22, student of mass communications
“Whatever I see, I like.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_michael_arroyo.jpg

Michael Arroyo, 25, art director in advertising
Self-described style: industrial eclecticism, bohemian. “I like to mix prints, textiles and patterns. These shoes are actually repurposed Turkish rugs. I got them in Israel. They’re called smoking loafers. The shirt is from my dad’s closet.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_alexa_michael.jpg

Alexa Oswald, 22, server and tae kwon do instructor
“I thrift most of my outfits and I like to be comfortable.”

Michael Babus, 27, server and bartender
“Secondhand mostly — it’s all luck — but every once in a while I’ll invest in a statement piece.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_aiga.jpg

Aiga Langan, 30, stay-at-home mom
A Latvian transplant to Richmond, Langan describes her style as “eclectic.”

click to enlarge feat18_streetfashion_hasnah.jpg

Hasnah Alsader, 22, pre-dental student
“I like a sport look.”

