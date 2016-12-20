Here's What Local Artists Had to Say About Richmond’s Tacky Christmas Light Houses 

Tacky light tours have meant a holiday windfall for our local limo and bus companies since 1986. But few guides offer much context beyond the number of lights, or the years an owner has been illuminating. So Style put two artists in…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.