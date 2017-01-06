All of Our Richmond Food Reviews From 2016 

January

Food Review: With Castanea, a Richmond Chef Finds the Perfect Setting For His Culinary Talent (Closed)

Food Review: Kampot at Balliceaux's Revamped Menu Lives Up to Its Chic Setting (Closing)

Food Review: Maple & Pine Brings a New Sophistication to Downtown Richmond

Food Review: Talley’s Meat & Three Wants Everyone to Come to the Table

Stony Point Fashion Park’s Les Crepes takes the stuff-anything-into-a-crepe approach, resulting in riffs on classics such as this prosciutto and brie crepe, with Parmesan, arugula and tomato.

February

Food Review: The White Horse Tavern Keeps it Simple With Pub Fare and Plenty of Beer (Closed)

Food Review: Tahoe's California Grill Brings the West Coast to the West End

Food Review: Les Crepes Brings a Little Bit of France to South Side Richmond

Food Review: Belle & James Opens the Possibilities For Downtown Richmond

Cheng Du’s baked tofu and peanut salad is drizzled in a powerful Sichuan chili sauce that simultaneously heats up and numbs the palate.

March

Food Review: Chef Owen Lane’s New Vagabond Puts Him On a Larger Stage

Food Review: Home Sweet Home Corners the Grilled Cheese Market in Richmond

Food Review: Pop’s Market on Grace Shows Downtown Richmond That Fast Can Also Be Delicious

Food Review: Ta Fanocho Puts Rare Guamanian Cuisine On the Richmond Map

Food Review: Cheng Du Adds More Authentic Sichuan Flavor to the West End

Middle Eastern fare such as charcoal-grilled shish taouk, falafel and a tasting platter including hummus and fattoush makes for outstanding eating at Mesopotamia Delicatessen.

April

Food Review: The Flavors Soar at Dutch & Co. Spinoff Stroops Heroic Dogs

Food Review: Seven Hills Brewing Does a Good Job With Classic Fare

Food Review: Los Gauchos Rides Into Richmond With Argentine Cuisine

Food Review: Mesopotamia Delicatessen Makes Middle Eastern Fare Worth Seeking Out

Kelly Jet Systems Hamburgers was a burger chain that predated McDonald’s. The red-and-white striped building on the Boulevard has been loving restored by Eat Restaurant Partners, and this burger, the Kelly’s classic, is a nod to its roots.

May

Food Review: Boulevard Burger & Brew Puts a Modern Spin on an Old Richmond Classic

Food Review: Does Plaza del Rey Live Up to the Fine Mexican Dining Concept?

Food Review: Wood-Fired Pies Are Your First Choice at Shockoe Valley Pizza & Bar

Food Review: A Revamped Pescados Features Inventive, Perfectly Cooked Seafood Dishes

Rapp Session is all about seafood, and here, mussels and morcilla swim in a sherry broth with Sub Rosa bread to soak up the briny goodness.

June

Food Review: Lucca Enoteca Brings the Mediterranean to Downtown’s Restaurant Row (Rebranded as Maya Mexican)

Food Review: Mostly Hits But a Few Misses at Hibachi Box in the Fan

Food Review: Citizen Burger Bar Is a Worthy Contender for America’s Favorite Meal

Food Review: Rapp Session is the Oyster Bar Richmond Has Been Waiting For

At Citizen, the barbecued shrimp po’ boy is lavished with creole gravy and piled high with a spicy cabbage and sun-dried tomato salad topping.

July

Food Review: Citizen Finds a New Location and Adds Dinner at Last

Food Review: Kreggers Tap and Table Makes Itself at Home in Ashland

Food Review: Urban Farmhouse Market & Café Spreads Out and Stays Local (Manchester location closed)

At the Boathouse, you’ll feel like you hit the jackpot when you try the tuna poke bowl, with marinated tuna, pitch-perfect seaweed salad, edamame and avocado atop a bed of sticky rice with pine nuts, yellow onion and wasabi dressing.

August

Food Review: Sugar’s Crab Shack Is a Mandatory Stop in North Side

Food Review: The Spirit of Caliente Lives on at the New Sheppard Street Tavern

Food Review: Liberty Public House Moves Into an Old Theater in Church Hill

Food Review: The Boathouse Brings Satisfying Seafood to the West End

At the Dog and Pig Show, owner and chef James Eckrosh pumps up shrimp and grits with bacon butter and kimchi, topped by fish roe.

September

Food Review: Boka Grill & Growlers Delivers on Almost All Fronts

Food Review: Sabai Brings More Than Thai Classics to the Table

Food Review: The Dog and Pig Show Offers Big Flavors in a Small Space

Atop succotash sautéed in bacon fat, Julep’s crab cake encapsulates the best of Virginia seafood.

October

Food Review: JKogi Gives Second Street a New Kind of Asian Cuisine

Food Review: Julep’s New Southern Cuisine Takes Attention to Detail to East Grace Street

Food Review: Nota Bene Has Become an Entirely Different Restaurant

East Coast Provisions emphasizes presentation, although this smoked salmon and deep-fried egg appetizer brings as much flavor to the plate as it does artfulness.

November

Food Review: Ray’s Other Place Delights With Creative Twists On the Standards

Food Review: The Fancy Biscuit Makes Everything Seem Right With the World

Food Review: Seafood Gets an Upgrade at East Coast Provisions

Food Review: A Few Missteps Keep Union Table and Tap From Becoming a Neighborhood Go-To

Tenka Ramen’s signature dish is anchored by tonkotsu broth, and its noodles are topped with sprouts, chasu pork, scallions, half of a runny egg and a spicy paste.

December

Food Review: Caboose Market and Café Deserves a Spot at the Front of the Train

Food Review: Tenka Ramen Brings the Noodles Downtown