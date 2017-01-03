Gone in a Year: The Richmond Homicide Victims of 2016 

Friends and family members shared memories of Bryant C. Bogle during a candlelight vigil last week. The 33-year-old man from Henrico County became the city’s 61st homicide victim, found dead on a sidewalk in the North Side on Dec. 19.
Chantel Norville, 25, died in a car. Police say she and another shooting victim, who survived, drove to the Circle Shopping Center for help after being struck by gunfire.
Habeeb Hafeed, a 30-year-old father, died outside the convenience store he owned, Sam’s Market. The body of Lakeith Hurd, 19, lay in a grassy area along Laurelbrook Drive. Marquetta Harris and Cory Holmes, the victims of a double homicide, were found in an apartment complex.
The city’s youngest homicide victim, Latrice Waldon, died in the hospital. Her godmother, Danielle L. Turner, faces charges in the beating death of the 3-year-old girl.
Lives ended in places they shouldn’t have ended across the city, during a year where homicides were up almost 53 percent from the year before. That’s an average of five victims a month, 51 of them males, 10 of them females. Most of them — 87 percent — were black, with more than one in four of them black males younger than 30.
Tyrese Minor, 36, Jan. 1
Quincy C. Broadnax, 37, Jan. 3
Djan R. Robinson, 36, Jan. 6
Mark Jackson-Silver, 19, Jan. 7
Jerquell Cheatham, 21, Jan. 18
Ericelle C. Coleman, 27, Jan. 27
Velda L. Garner, 57, Feb. 3
Veka “Shawn” Chham, 30, Feb. 8
Latrice Walden, 3, Feb. 15
Cory J. Holmes, 40, Feb. 20
Marquetta Y. Harris, 39, Feb. 20
Nathaniel A. Bullock, 26, Feb. 22
Thomas Jones, 54, March 2
Clemente Jimenez-Lopez, 31, March 6
Eric A. Banks, 35, March 25
Kemberly A. Williams, 49, March 25
Chantel E. Norville, 25, March 28
Chad Dermyer, 31, March 31
Brian E. Szabo, 55, April 2
Herbert L. Brown Jr., 32, April 10
Wayne M. Smith Jr., 34, April 30
Rashawn A. Brathwaite, 23, May 9
Travis A. Horton, 29, May 10
Hasheen E. Slaughter, 25, May 15
Paige E. Johnson, 25, June 4
Juan C. Ramirez-Hernandez, 35, June 13
Ronald C. McWilliams, 23, June 18
James M. Williams, 36, June 24
Michael E. McCray, 38, July 1
Lakeith D. Hurd, 19, July 1
Albert C. Trower, 56, July 10
Erik R. McCorkle, 24, July 24
Michael A. Minor, 44, July 30
Benjamin T. Goode, 32, Aug. 15
Desmond L. Holmes, 32, Aug. 21
Brian M. King, 24, Aug. 23
Habeeb A. Hafeed, 30, Aug. 24
Joseph C. Johnson, 44, Aug. 26
Antonio M. Grier, 37, Aug. 28
Travis L. Carrington, 36, Sept. 2
Rodney D. Smith, 40, Sept. 2
James D. Williams, 31, Sept. 16
Quan Zheng, 34, Sept. 17
James T. Bishop, 54, Sept. 19
Jarod Buford, 22, Sept. 23
Anthony D. Mack, 41, Sept. 24
Shantisha L. Dortch, 29, Oct. 2
Carmella D. Winston, 52, Oct. 9
Marc E. Johnson, 48, Oct. 12
Ronald A. Holder, 48, Oct. 14
Tevon F. Dickerson, 24, Oct. 19
Naquan R. Bentley, 35, Oct. 22
William D. Norwood, 30, Nov. 6
Tyrell L. Johnson, 15, Nov. 9
George M. Carrington III, 17, Nov. 25
Alton L Neal, 37, Nov. 27
Javar Mayo, 24, Nov. 30
Tychelle R. Johnson, 40, Dec. 2
Jahmeique L. Phillips, 18, Dec. 11
Lakim L. Booker, 21, Dec. 18
Bryant C. Bogle, 33, Dec. 19
