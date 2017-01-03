Gone in a Year: The Richmond Homicide Victims of 2016 

Friends and family members shared memories of Bryant C. Bogle during a candlelight vigil last week. The 33-year-old man from Henrico County became the city’s 61st homicide victim, found dead on a sidewalk in the North Side on Dec. 19.

Chantel Norville, 25, died in a car. Police say she and another shooting victim, who survived, drove to the Circle Shopping Center for help after being struck by gunfire.

Habeeb Hafeed, a 30-year-old father, died outside the convenience store he owned, Sam’s Market. The body of Lakeith Hurd, 19, lay in a grassy area along Laurelbrook Drive. Marquetta Harris and Cory Holmes, the victims of a double homicide, were found in an apartment complex.

The city’s youngest homicide victim, Latrice Waldon, died in the hospital. Her godmother, Danielle L. Turner, faces charges in the beating death of the 3-year-old girl.

Lives ended in places they shouldn’t have ended across the city, during a year where homicides were up almost 53 percent from the year before. That’s an average of five victims a month, 51 of them males, 10 of them females. Most of them — 87 percent — were black, with more than one in four of them black males younger than 30.

Tyrese Minor, 36, Jan. 1

Quincy C. Broadnax, 37, Jan. 3

Djan R. Robinson, 36, Jan. 6

Mark Jackson-Silver, 19, Jan. 7

Jerquell Cheatham, 21, Jan. 18

Ericelle C. Coleman, 27, Jan. 27

Velda L. Garner, 57, Feb. 3

Veka “Shawn” Chham, 30, Feb. 8

Latrice Walden, 3, Feb. 15

Cory J. Holmes, 40, Feb. 20

Marquetta Y. Harris, 39, Feb. 20

Nathaniel A. Bullock, 26, Feb. 22

Thomas Jones, 54, March 2

Clemente Jimenez-Lopez, 31, March 6

Eric A. Banks, 35, March 25

Kemberly A. Williams, 49, March 25

Chantel E. Norville, 25, March 28

Chad Dermyer, 31, March 31

Brian E. Szabo, 55, April 2

Herbert L. Brown Jr., 32, April 10

Wayne M. Smith Jr., 34, April 30

Rashawn A. Brathwaite, 23, May 9

Travis A. Horton, 29, May 10

Hasheen E. Slaughter, 25, May 15

Paige E. Johnson, 25, June 4

Juan C. Ramirez-Hernandez, 35, June 13

Ronald C. McWilliams, 23, June 18

James M. Williams, 36, June 24

Michael E. McCray, 38, July 1

Lakeith D. Hurd, 19, July 1

Albert C. Trower, 56, July 10

Erik R. McCorkle, 24, July 24

Michael A. Minor, 44, July 30

Benjamin T. Goode, 32, Aug. 15

Desmond L. Holmes, 32, Aug. 21

Brian M. King, 24, Aug. 23

Habeeb A. Hafeed, 30, Aug. 24

Joseph C. Johnson, 44, Aug. 26

Antonio M. Grier, 37, Aug. 28

Travis L. Carrington, 36, Sept. 2

Rodney D. Smith, 40, Sept. 2

James D. Williams, 31, Sept. 16

Quan Zheng, 34, Sept. 17

James T. Bishop, 54, Sept. 19

Jarod Buford, 22, Sept. 23

Anthony D. Mack, 41, Sept. 24

Shantisha L. Dortch, 29, Oct. 2

Carmella D. Winston, 52, Oct. 9

Marc E. Johnson, 48, Oct. 12

Ronald A. Holder, 48, Oct. 14

Tevon F. Dickerson, 24, Oct. 19

Naquan R. Bentley, 35, Oct. 22

William D. Norwood, 30, Nov. 6

Tyrell L. Johnson, 15, Nov. 9

George M. Carrington III, 17, Nov. 25

Alton L Neal, 37, Nov. 27

Javar Mayo, 24, Nov. 30

Tychelle R. Johnson, 40, Dec. 2

Jahmeique L. Phillips, 18, Dec. 11

Lakim L. Booker, 21, Dec. 18

Bryant C. Bogle, 33, Dec. 19