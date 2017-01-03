Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 03, 2017 Opinion & Blogs » Back Page

Gone in a Year: The Richmond Homicide Victims of 2016 

By
click to enlarge back01_vigil.jpg

Scott Elmquist

Friends and family members shared memories of Bryant C. Bogle during a candlelight vigil last week. The 33-year-old man from Henrico County became the city’s 61st homicide victim, found dead on a sidewalk in the North Side on Dec. 19.

Chantel Norville, 25, died in a car. Police say she and another shooting victim, who survived, drove to the Circle Shopping Center for help after being struck by gunfire.

Habeeb Hafeed, a 30-year-old father, died outside the convenience store he owned, Sam’s Market. The body of Lakeith Hurd, 19, lay in a grassy area along Laurelbrook Drive. Marquetta Harris and Cory Holmes, the victims of a double homicide, were found in an apartment complex.

The city’s youngest homicide victim, Latrice Waldon, died in the hospital. Her godmother, Danielle L. Turner, faces charges in the beating death of the 3-year-old girl.

Lives ended in places they shouldn’t have ended across the city, during a year where homicides were up almost 53 percent from the year before. That’s an average of five victims a month, 51 of them males, 10 of them females. Most of them — 87 percent — were black, with more than one in four of them black males younger than 30.

Tyrese Minor, 36, Jan. 1
Quincy C. Broadnax, 37, Jan. 3
Djan R. Robinson, 36, Jan. 6
Mark Jackson-Silver, 19, Jan. 7
Jerquell Cheatham, 21, Jan. 18
Ericelle C. Coleman, 27, Jan. 27
Velda L. Garner, 57, Feb. 3
Veka “Shawn” Chham, 30, Feb. 8
Latrice Walden, 3, Feb. 15
Cory J. Holmes, 40, Feb. 20
Marquetta Y. Harris, 39, Feb. 20
Nathaniel A. Bullock, 26, Feb. 22
Thomas Jones, 54, March 2
Clemente Jimenez-Lopez, 31, March 6
Eric A. Banks, 35, March 25
Kemberly A. Williams, 49, March 25
Chantel E. Norville, 25, March 28
Chad Dermyer, 31, March 31
Brian E. Szabo, 55, April 2
Herbert L. Brown Jr., 32, April 10
Wayne M. Smith Jr., 34, April 30
Rashawn A. Brathwaite, 23, May 9
Travis A. Horton, 29, May 10
Hasheen E. Slaughter, 25, May 15
Paige E. Johnson, 25, June 4
Juan C. Ramirez-Hernandez, 35, June 13
Ronald C. McWilliams, 23, June 18
James M. Williams, 36, June 24
Michael E. McCray, 38, July 1
Lakeith D. Hurd, 19, July 1
Albert C. Trower, 56, July 10
Erik R. McCorkle, 24, July 24
Michael A. Minor, 44, July 30
Benjamin T. Goode, 32, Aug. 15
Desmond L. Holmes, 32, Aug. 21
Brian M. King, 24, Aug. 23
Habeeb A. Hafeed, 30, Aug. 24
Joseph C. Johnson, 44, Aug. 26
Antonio M. Grier, 37, Aug. 28
Travis L. Carrington, 36, Sept. 2
Rodney D. Smith, 40, Sept. 2
James D. Williams, 31, Sept. 16
Quan Zheng, 34, Sept. 17
James T. Bishop, 54, Sept. 19
Jarod Buford, 22, Sept. 23
Anthony D. Mack, 41, Sept. 24
Shantisha L. Dortch, 29, Oct. 2
Carmella D. Winston, 52, Oct. 9
Marc E. Johnson, 48, Oct. 12
Ronald A. Holder, 48, Oct. 14
Tevon F. Dickerson, 24, Oct. 19
Naquan R. Bentley, 35, Oct. 22
William D. Norwood, 30, Nov. 6
Tyrell L. Johnson, 15, Nov. 9
George M. Carrington III, 17, Nov. 25
Alton L Neal, 37, Nov. 27
Javar Mayo, 24, Nov. 30
Tychelle R. Johnson, 40, Dec. 2
Jahmeique L. Phillips, 18, Dec. 11
Lakim L. Booker, 21, Dec. 18
Bryant C. Bogle, 33, Dec. 19

Tags:

More Back Page »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
3 Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9

Submit an event

  • Re: Opinion: American Men Need to Stop Dressing Like Overgrown Toddlers

    • You now wear my disdain as well.

    • Posted by Mark Anthony G
    • on December 28, 2016

  • Re: Unprompted: Cornering the Market

    • You always seem to make me smile,I look Forward to what you come up with…

    • Posted by Delphi
    • on December 27, 2016

  • Re: Opinion: The Portrait in the Attic

    • A very fair article on a Judge who called the shots within the time they…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on December 18, 2016
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Back Page

    More by Jason Roop

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    2016+Women+in+Business

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation