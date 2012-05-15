Food Review: Burger Bach 

If the set-into-brick cow on the back wall doesn't show off the earnestness of the restaurant's owners, the large and laminated menu does. It states no substitutions; burgers come two ways — pink or not pink. This is a place that…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.