January 03, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

First Friday Roundup, 1/6/17 

click to enlarge "Richmond Resists," at Gallery5.

Local Protest History at Gallery5
“Richmond Resists” features activists through the years, from art to print work to paraphernalia. It’s a poignant reminder of how local voices make a difference. Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery5, 200 W. Marshall St., from 6-9 p.m. Free. Plus: “Toma Toma Toma” a collection of paintings by Nick Candela using layering and collage to examine social constructs and stereotypes. gallery5arts.org.

Teen Issues at Art 180
“Images of Perfection and Doubt”: two things teenagers know a lot about. Which is great, because this exhibit features work exclusively by teenagers. Art 180, 114 W. Marshall St., on Jan. 6, from 5-8 p.m. Free. art180.org.

The Art of Pausing at UNOS
Featuring artwork by Maria Reardon and Ronda Petillo. The Gallery at UNOS, 700 N. Fourth St. Jan. 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. Free. unos.org.

Clair Morgan Residency at the Camel
Local indie rockers take over curating the First Fridays slot, with a portion of proceeds going to the Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Locals Clair Morgan, Anousheh, Smoke Break and Lightfields are on the bill Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. Cost: $6-$8. thecamel.org.

