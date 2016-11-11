Film Review: "Loving" Is More Than Just a History Lesson 

“Loving” has one of those movie plots that seems preposterous, like it could happen only in the movies. A man and a woman of different ethnic backgrounds in the American South are arrested and threatened with prison time by a judge…
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.