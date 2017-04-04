Event Picks: Hardywood Bark & Brew Fest and Strangeways' Bow Wow Meow Luau 

If you love dogs and beer, this is your weekend. On Sunday, April 9, from noon to 6 p.m., Hardywood Park Craft Brewery holds a free, family-friendly event with Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K-9s, known as BARK. It will feature live music, food truck grub and plenty of dog vendors, doggie kissing and photo booths. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit. hardywood.com.

And that’s not all. Also on Sunday, Strangeways Brewing holds a free Bow Wow Meow Luau benefiting the Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adoptable pets available. strangewaysbrewing.com.