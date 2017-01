Half art auction, half dance party, this annual showcase is just the thing for people looking to start collecting art while supporting the scene. There will be Armenian cuisine by Coriander and specialty drinks and décor inspired by North Africa and the Middle East. Proceeds go to VisArts’ Tuition Assistance Fund. Tickets cost $50 for members and $60 for the public. Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8-11 p.m. visarts.org.