Event Pick: WRIR's Party for the Rest of Us at the the Renaissance Ballroom Feb. 3

WRIR 97.3-FM’s annual Party for the Rest of Us fills the Renaissance Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7-11:59 p.m. Bands on the diverse bill include People’s Blues of Richmond, Beex, Yeni Nostalji, Doll Baby, Richmond Avant Improvisational Collective, HeadlessMantis, Satellite Syndicate, and Harry Partch Appreciation Society. A stand-up comedy showcase and plenty of WRIR DJs will round out the celebration of the eclectic, low-power, independent station. Fifteen-dollar donation. wrir.org.