Event Pick: WRIR's Party for the Rest of Us at the the Renaissance Ballroom
Feb. 3
click to enlarge
Yeni Nostalji
WRIR 97.3-FM’s annual Party for the Rest of Us fills the Renaissance Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7-11:59 p.m. Bands on the diverse bill include People’s Blues of Richmond, Beex, Yeni Nostalji, Doll Baby, Richmond Avant Improvisational Collective, HeadlessMantis, Satellite Syndicate, and Harry Partch Appreciation Society. A stand-up comedy showcase and plenty of WRIR DJs will round out the celebration of the eclectic, low-power, independent station. Fifteen-dollar donation. wrir.org.
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.